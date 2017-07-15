Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers July 16th 2017

Clue Solution
Listen out and sign up ENLIST
Inclination to design pram RAMP
Way out of the Broads ROAD
Shiner delivered in church SHRINE
Element of victory? GOLD
Race around tree ACER
Fashion new dome MODE
Swimmer feeling about EEL
Wonder in drawer AWE
It’s a new drink ASTI
Run off to get fastening BOLT
Daughter gets strange instrument DRUM
Trial or trade ORDEAL
Terminate king and I will follow KILL
Woman has time to get ingredient SUET
Chief rioted unexpectedly EDITOR
Easy to work with second composition ESSAY
Rule out bait LURE
Pace rated incorrectly TREAD
Change gear in fury RAGE
Loved to bother socialist ADORED
Plead to exchange bicycle part PEDAL
Incentive to have money CENT
Old friend gets a stone OPAL
Scold for sending beer round UK REBUKE
Danes out of range ANDES
Pinched shawl STOLE
Moral dilemma for food processor MOLAR
Leave out of room itself OMIT
Wager has a pulse BEAT