Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers July 17th 2017

admin Mirror Cryptic

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic July 17th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Sugary dessert SWEET
Follower of second Dickens character SHEEP
Rodent inside crate RAT
Crazy to be in French river, say INSANE
Avid sort of performer DIVA
One writer’s novel NEW
Renewed respect for spirit SPECTRE
Sodium smell beginning to appear NASCENT
Last word from the cricket? BYE
Loot wasted on utensil TOOL
Creepy-crawly noticed her, we hear SPIDER
Learnt about organ EAR
Writer goes to church for money PENCE
Time then changed a bit TENTH
Turning to best toy SPINNINGTOP
Are back for a long time ERA
Healthy colour in Istanbul TAN
Prevail as headless chauvinist EXIST
Surface temperature affected heart of our rock PLANETEARTH
Contemporary with part-timer TEMP
Use a needle like this, say SEW
Woman from Esher SHE
Devour in one attempt EAT
Deride small crop SCORN
One’s oddest feature NOSE
Proposal of glib ideas BID
Father has time to tap PAT
Fired with rage IRE