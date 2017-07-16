Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers July 17th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic July 17th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Sugary dessert
|SWEET
|Follower of second Dickens character
|SHEEP
|Rodent inside crate
|RAT
|Crazy to be in French river, say
|INSANE
|Avid sort of performer
|DIVA
|One writer’s novel
|NEW
|Renewed respect for spirit
|SPECTRE
|Sodium smell beginning to appear
|NASCENT
|Last word from the cricket?
|BYE
|Loot wasted on utensil
|TOOL
|Creepy-crawly noticed her, we hear
|SPIDER
|Learnt about organ
|EAR
|Writer goes to church for money
|PENCE
|Time then changed a bit
|TENTH
|Turning to best toy
|SPINNINGTOP
|Are back for a long time
|ERA
|Healthy colour in Istanbul
|TAN
|Prevail as headless chauvinist
|EXIST
|Surface temperature affected heart of our rock
|PLANETEARTH
|Contemporary with part-timer
|TEMP
|Use a needle like this, say
|SEW
|Woman from Esher
|SHE
|Devour in one attempt
|EAT
|Deride small crop
|SCORN
|One’s oddest feature
|NOSE
|Proposal of glib ideas
|BID
|Father has time to tap
|PAT
|Fired with rage
|IRE