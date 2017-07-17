Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers July 18th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic July 18th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Elk has right to be gloomy
|MOROSE
|Last order for sailor
|SALT
|Tidy in one attempt
|NEAT
|A beast of burden has time for charm
|AMULET
|Got a new parent for kid
|GOAT
|Made off with cheese
|EDAM
|Worry about race
|CARE
|I will get sick
|ILL
|Lashed around tree
|ASH
|Damn vermin
|RATS
|Honest old writer
|OPEN
|Except broken vase
|SAVE
|Musical lubricant
|GREASE
|Pleased with relaxation
|EASE
|Stallion gets big
|TALL
|Go on to throw marble
|RAMBLE
|Intends to find method
|MEANS
|Player outraged about defeat
|ROUT
|Come in from barren terrain
|ENTER
|Long story about a gas
|SAGA
|A cat in charge at a small level
|ATOMIC
|Whole time alto performed
|TOTAL
|Study time of damage
|DENT
|Sacred, containing land
|ACRE
|Push novice to get implement
|SHOVEL
|Tessa returned something valuable
|ASSET
|Rage affected range
|ANGER
|Article with yours truly as subject
|THEME
|Pale sort of ring
|PEAL
|Clambering around youngster
|LAMB