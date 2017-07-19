Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers July 20th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic July 20th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Penniless when apartment malfunctioned
|FLATBROKE
|Talk at zero speed
|ORATE
|Lively beer with soldier
|AGILE
|Creatures of Armenia
|MEN
|Briefly judge
|REF
|Dame mad about cheese
|EDAM
|Set ten out as principles
|TENETS
|Satisfaction of lions
|PRIDE
|Let son somehow become hot
|STOLEN
|Called Gran over
|RANG
|Speaking about food
|PEA
|Scared to include transport
|CAR
|Musical game
|CHESS
|Strange to send a line
|ALIEN
|Deals nuts out, being brave
|DAUNTLESS
|Animal all over mother
|LLAMA
|Afterwards from both ends
|THEN
|Shouted or read about
|ROARED
|King ordered fine blade
|KNIFE
|Conifers affected by school science
|FORENSICS
|Novel gets an order from shopkeeper
|NEWSAGENT
|Shrines on both sides of the head
|TEMPLES
|Non-specific officer
|GENERAL
|Hitting with metal
|TIN
|Moving so near ground
|REASON
|Drama involving a rope
|OPERA
|Arise awkwardly at sign
|ARIES
|Recalled about visit
|CALL