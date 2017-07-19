Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers July 20th 2017

Clue Solution
Penniless when apartment malfunctioned FLATBROKE
Talk at zero speed ORATE
Lively beer with soldier AGILE
Creatures of Armenia MEN
Briefly judge REF
Dame mad about cheese EDAM
Set ten out as principles TENETS
Satisfaction of lions PRIDE
Let son somehow become hot STOLEN
Called Gran over RANG
Speaking about food PEA
Scared to include transport CAR
Musical game CHESS
Strange to send a line ALIEN
Deals nuts out, being brave DAUNTLESS
Animal all over mother LLAMA
Afterwards from both ends THEN
Shouted or read about ROARED
King ordered fine blade KNIFE
Conifers affected by school science FORENSICS
Novel gets an order from shopkeeper NEWSAGENT
Shrines on both sides of the head TEMPLES
Non-specific officer GENERAL
Hitting with metal TIN
Moving so near ground REASON
Drama involving a rope OPERA
Arise awkwardly at sign ARIES
Recalled about visit CALL