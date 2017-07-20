Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers July 21st 2017

admin Mirror Cryptic

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic July 21st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Dash back to a certain gauge MEASURE
Signal made by one’s nose HOOTER
Female sets rig out TIGRESS
Rite using flag TIRE
Once ordered ice cream CONE
Daily pressure on primate to get registered PAPER
Rush to get missile DART
Lame sort of gender MALE
Total state UTTER
Supermarket has style PERM
Section within department PART
Token on table COUNTER
Listen out when quiet SILENT
Lab test devised for medication TABLETS
Hops off to store SHOP
Prisoner must trot up to bend CONTORT
Assembled concerning distance METRE
Creepy-sounding lake ERIE
Old ship has right to decoration STREAMER
Safeguard European nurse somehow ENSURE
Fashionable rental arranged within INTERNAL
Whip pet CAT
Associate equal to rent review PARTNER
Feel modest about growth ELM
Mellow daughter solved clue on time DULCET
City for cavorting pairs PARIS
Pets turn out to be vermin PEST
Appealing to reduce energy CUTE