Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers July 21st 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Dash back to a certain gauge
|MEASURE
|Signal made by one’s nose
|HOOTER
|Female sets rig out
|TIGRESS
|Rite using flag
|TIRE
|Once ordered ice cream
|CONE
|Daily pressure on primate to get registered
|PAPER
|Rush to get missile
|DART
|Lame sort of gender
|MALE
|Total state
|UTTER
|Supermarket has style
|PERM
|Section within department
|PART
|Token on table
|COUNTER
|Listen out when quiet
|SILENT
|Lab test devised for medication
|TABLETS
|Hops off to store
|SHOP
|Prisoner must trot up to bend
|CONTORT
|Assembled concerning distance
|METRE
|Creepy-sounding lake
|ERIE
|Old ship has right to decoration
|STREAMER
|Safeguard European nurse somehow
|ENSURE
|Fashionable rental arranged within
|INTERNAL
|Whip pet
|CAT
|Associate equal to rent review
|PARTNER
|Feel modest about growth
|ELM
|Mellow daughter solved clue on time
|DULCET
|City for cavorting pairs
|PARIS
|Pets turn out to be vermin
|PEST
|Appealing to reduce energy
|CUTE