Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers July 23rd 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Vacation in alcove
|RECESS
|Wise man wasted ages
|SAGE
|Map of esplanade
|PLAN
|Demand money to run
|CHARGE
|Reportedly in favour of a number
|FOUR
|Look for shelter on right
|LEER
|Stop Harold on time
|HALT
|Everything in gallery
|ALL
|Chewed part
|BIT
|Woman from tannery
|ANNE
|More excited by Caesar’s city
|ROME
|Fielder’s mistake
|SLIP
|Sign about a shrew
|VIRAGO
|Cup turned European colour
|PUCE
|Prosecutes woman and school
|SUES
|Modern centre design
|RECENT
|Reappear concerning dog
|RECUR
|Disco always has fuel
|COAL
|Arrange letters for a while
|SPELL
|Strongbox made of South African iron
|SAFE
|Nerd wasted a krona
|ANORAK
|Loner forced to sign up
|ENROL
|College of note, perhaps
|ETON
|First man with a barrier
|ADAM
|Priest upset band
|STRIPE
|Singer has one platform
|BASIS
|Not once was nerve lost
|NEVER
|Swimmer’s new tutor
|TROUT
|Work into soup recipe
|OPUS
|Pal working on ship
|MATE