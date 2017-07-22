Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers July 23rd 2017

Clue Solution
Vacation in alcove RECESS
Wise man wasted ages SAGE
Map of esplanade PLAN
Demand money to run CHARGE
Reportedly in favour of a number FOUR
Look for shelter on right LEER
Stop Harold on time HALT
Everything in gallery ALL
Chewed part BIT
Woman from tannery ANNE
More excited by Caesar’s city ROME
Fielder’s mistake SLIP
Sign about a shrew VIRAGO
Cup turned European colour PUCE
Prosecutes woman and school SUES
Modern centre design RECENT
Reappear concerning dog RECUR
Disco always has fuel COAL
Arrange letters for a while SPELL
Strongbox made of South African iron SAFE
Nerd wasted a krona ANORAK
Loner forced to sign up ENROL
College of note, perhaps ETON
First man with a barrier ADAM
Priest upset band STRIPE
Singer has one platform BASIS
Not once was nerve lost NEVER
Swimmer’s new tutor TROUT
Work into soup recipe OPUS
Pal working on ship MATE