Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers July 27th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Please cut out guess (9)
|SPECULATE
|Bring up small posteriors (5)
|OPINE
|Move into underwear (5)
|ROOM
|Catch in one trap (3)
|REP
|Stopped around summit (3)
|SEALS
|Rain heavily on squad, say (4)
|ADEPT
|Show about meat (6)
|WEDNESDAY
|Mention old tree (5)
|PLANE
|Longed to have raced off with victory (6)
|LISTEN
|Grooms have space (4)
|CRITICISE
|Exclude from pub (3)
|REMOVAL
|More polite with salesman (3)
|HOVERED
|Shuts off animals (5)
|RID
|Clever, nowadays, at pet management (5)
|PERSON
|Ended ways to work for 24 hours (9)
|ABASE
|Planet loses temperature on surface (5)
|REARS
|Scot upset by expenditure (4)
|SHIFT
|Hear silent order (6)
|NET
|Nonsense food (5)
|TOP
|Reviewer is getting English roast (9)
|TEEM
|Dull friend in a cul-de-sac (9)
|REVEAL
|Love ram, ordering transfer (7)
|CRAVED
|He would have finished, being suspended (7)
|BAR
|Free of bride (3)
|WEDNESDAY
|For every boy is individual (6)
|COST
|Corrupt a foundation (5)
|TRIPE
|Drama involving a rope (5)
|STALEMATE
|Damn vermin (4)
|HOVERED