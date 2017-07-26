Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers July 27th 2017

Clue Solution
Please cut out guess (9) SPECULATE
Bring up small posteriors (5) OPINE
Move into underwear (5) ROOM
Catch in one trap (3) REP
Stopped around summit (3) SEALS
Rain heavily on squad, say (4) ADEPT
Show about meat (6) WEDNESDAY
Mention old tree (5) PLANE
Longed to have raced off with victory (6) LISTEN
Grooms have space (4) CRITICISE
Exclude from pub (3) REMOVAL
More polite with salesman (3) HOVERED
Shuts off animals (5) RID
Clever, nowadays, at pet management (5) PERSON
Ended ways to work for 24 hours (9) ABASE
Planet loses temperature on surface (5) REARS
Scot upset by expenditure (4) SHIFT
Hear silent order (6) NET
Nonsense food (5) TOP
Reviewer is getting English roast (9) TEEM
Dull friend in a cul-de-sac (9) REVEAL
Love ram, ordering transfer (7) CRAVED
He would have finished, being suspended (7) BAR
Free of bride (3) WEDNESDAY
For every boy is individual (6) COST
Corrupt a foundation (5) TRIPE
Drama involving a rope (5) STALEMATE
Damn vermin (4) HOVERED