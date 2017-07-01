Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers July 2nd 2017

Clue Solution
Strange dearth of sewing material THREAD
Raid ruined without water ARID
More excited by capital ROME
Musical lubricant GREASE
Repeat in the choir ECHO
Banner includes queen ANNE
Poet loses right to dwelling HOME
Snapped, having only forty winks NAP
Creature of romance MAN
Appealing to reduce energy CUTE
Phase pets out STEP
Mark’s out of mascara SCAR
Make an effort on a tune STRAIN
Pleasant French resort NICE
Profound notes on record DEEP
Moderate one’s mood TEMPER
Row about German animal TIGER
Dance film REEL
Imagine being armed badly DREAM
Mean to change last word AMEN
Modern centre design RECENT
Fall, getting nothing to sag DROOP
Following from main exterior NEXT
Formerly in concert ONCE
Mad within Parisian river, say INSANE
Considered source of inspiration on the day MUSED
Disturb informed group UPSET
Heard collier was unimportant MINOR
Stumble on journey TRIP
Attorney finds politician wet DAMP