Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers July 2nd 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Strange dearth of sewing material
|THREAD
|Raid ruined without water
|ARID
|More excited by capital
|ROME
|Musical lubricant
|GREASE
|Repeat in the choir
|ECHO
|Banner includes queen
|ANNE
|Poet loses right to dwelling
|HOME
|Snapped, having only forty winks
|NAP
|Creature of romance
|MAN
|Appealing to reduce energy
|CUTE
|Phase pets out
|STEP
|Mark’s out of mascara
|SCAR
|Make an effort on a tune
|STRAIN
|Pleasant French resort
|NICE
|Profound notes on record
|DEEP
|Moderate one’s mood
|TEMPER
|Row about German animal
|TIGER
|Dance film
|REEL
|Imagine being armed badly
|DREAM
|Mean to change last word
|AMEN
|Modern centre design
|RECENT
|Fall, getting nothing to sag
|DROOP
|Following from main exterior
|NEXT
|Formerly in concert
|ONCE
|Mad within Parisian river, say
|INSANE
|Considered source of inspiration on the day
|MUSED
|Disturb informed group
|UPSET
|Heard collier was unimportant
|MINOR
|Stumble on journey
|TRIP
|Attorney finds politician wet
|DAMP