Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers July 31st 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Assemble a great deal (5)
|AMASS
|Informant on lawn (5)
|EXTEND
|Implement found in shoes (3)
|REGALIA
|Stretch old nurse (6)
|CUR
|Get level out of revenge (4)
|AGENDA
|Trendy new pub (3)
|LOW
|Algeria designed royal symbols (7)
|PETAL
|Fruit sent to Capri (7)
|AMERICASCUP
|Concurred about dog (3)
|ANVIL
|Seafood right inside taxi (4)
|SUNDAYROAST
|Time and motion list (6)
|EDGE
|Clowns get depressed (3)
|GUT
|Plate shaped like part of flower (5)
|REACT
|Remove broken bidet (5)
|OPAL
|Cure a scampi problem at sailing event (8,3)
|AMASS
|Woman from Esher (3)
|GRASS
|Child of resonance (3)
|HOE
|Block terribly vain student (5)
|EVEN
|Time to criticise weekly meal (6,5)
|INN
|Border of hedges (4)
|APRICOT
|Content with quantity (3)
|CRAB
|Bird in frock (3)
|PETAL
|Tug back on stomach (3)
|DEBIT
|Respond concerning performance (5)
|SHE
|Old friend gets a stone (4)
|SON
|Tin from Tuscany (3)
|ANVIL
|Dog returned to exalted figure (3)
|TEN
|Animal from the west (3)
|ROC