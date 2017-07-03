Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers July 3rd 2017

Clue Solution
Squander a stew, sadly WASTE
Informant on the lawn GRASS
Learnt about organ EAR
Badly tease about the grounds ESTATE
Reasonable entertainment FAIR
Rule internally flawed LAW
No tests developed for hat STETSON
Judge rarebit to be ruined ARBITER
Bend to get a knotted ribbon BOW
Authentic sort of earl REAL
Ranted about being passionate ARDENT
Might have 31 days MAY
Expand women’s group study WIDEN
Not once was nerve lost NEVER
Conveyance makes a brewer howl terribly WHEELBARROW
Drink of character, say TEA
Devour in one attempt EAT
Collect a great deal AMASS
Seasonal drink from spa SPRINGWATER
The others relax REST
Draw a digit, say TOW
Perched during conversation SAT
Wander out of terror ERR
Dull British country BLAND
Dame mad about cheese EDAM
Last word from the cricket? BYE
Managed to get out of France RAN
Colour of muddy England DYE