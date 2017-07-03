Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers July 4th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic July 4th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Warning the rat off
|THREAT
|Mark’s out of mascara
|SCAR
|Wife rings student to get yarn
|WOOL
|Alloy with its own age
|BRONZE
|Crazy about one domestic
|MAID
|Declare Vera to be drunk
|AVER
|Relish being similar
|LIKE
|Fewer around animal
|EWE
|Has turned into a tree
|ASH
|Eccentric message
|CARD
|Repeat in the choir
|ECHO
|Note changed in quality
|TONE
|Keep retina moving
|RETAIN
|Idiot about a great deal
|CLOT
|The elephant holds foot part
|HEEL
|Suggest having beer with member
|ALLEGE
|Forbidden to throw a boot
|TABOO
|King loves right flipping castle
|ROOK
|The first feeble adjustment
|TWEAK
|Not all of total, we hear
|SOME
|Cartel involved in wine
|CLARET
|Dirge about bank
|RIDGE
|Ever-changing swerve
|VEER
|Chin-wagging, to an extent
|INCH
|From there, afterwards, to church
|THENCE
|Character often dropped
|AITCH
|Devise a rota for vital supplier
|AORTA
|A barrier to a dodgy dealer
|FENCE
|Cancellation includes room
|CELL
|Willing sort of bird
|GAME