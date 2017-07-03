Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers July 4th 2017

admin Mirror Cryptic

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic July 4th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Warning the rat off THREAT
Mark’s out of mascara SCAR
Wife rings student to get yarn WOOL
Alloy with its own age BRONZE
Crazy about one domestic MAID
Declare Vera to be drunk AVER
Relish being similar LIKE
Fewer around animal EWE
Has turned into a tree ASH
Eccentric message CARD
Repeat in the choir ECHO
Note changed in quality TONE
Keep retina moving RETAIN
Idiot about a great deal CLOT
The elephant holds foot part HEEL
Suggest having beer with member ALLEGE
Forbidden to throw a boot TABOO
King loves right flipping castle ROOK
The first feeble adjustment TWEAK
Not all of total, we hear SOME
Cartel involved in wine CLARET
Dirge about bank RIDGE
Ever-changing swerve VEER
Chin-wagging, to an extent INCH
From there, afterwards, to church THENCE
Character often dropped AITCH
Devise a rota for vital supplier AORTA
A barrier to a dodgy dealer FENCE
Cancellation includes room CELL
Willing sort of bird GAME