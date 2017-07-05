Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers July 6th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic July 6th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Port has only swimmer
|DOVERSOLE
|Pushing engineers with joint
|HINGE
|Points out nose
|SNOUT
|Previously used in poetry
|ERE
|Quantity of contents
|TEN
|Book raved about a vegetable
|OKRA
|Instruction not to wear so much
|LESSON
|Small wine for fun
|SPORT
|Dispenser of drink has ape confused
|TEAPOT
|Terribly neat feature of Sicily
|ETNA
|Permit to hire
|LET
|The golfer’s conceit
|EGO
|Wear down queen with poem
|ERODE
|Looked for gold, travelling around east
|OGLED
|Dream about safe saint
|FANTASISE
|He admits being the proprietor
|OWNER
|Weapon gets record points
|EPEE
|Resist plan for relative
|SISTER
|Creatures of pride
|LIONS
|Smothers car pedals
|THROTTLES
|Usual small yardsticks
|STANDARDS
|Understood German talked hoarsely
|GRASPED
|Gents, eg, fritter away funds
|NESTEGG
|Great deal of flotsam
|LOT
|Mighty river shelter
|POTENT
|Recreated a halo in greeting
|ALOHA
|Charges for rings
|TOLLS
|Nose operation takes ages
|EONS