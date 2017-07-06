Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers July 7th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic July 7th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Splitting new grains gets hard
|SHARING
|Reportedly pursued for being pure
|CHASTE
|Athlete depicted as Roman
|OARSMAN
|Study time of damage
|DENT
|Got up like a flower
|ROSE
|A gale affected water plants
|ALGAE
|Instructed, say, to be tense
|TAUT
|Air of invention
|VENT
|Time for fool to have his day
|APRIL
|Inclination to be corrupt
|BENT
|About poem being in secret writing
|CODE
|Widow has bet after party
|DOWAGER
|Discuss what young lady consumed
|DEBATE
|Gauged tree flourishing in sea
|METERED
|His camera captured dodgy operation
|SCAM
|Is able to acquire grim frankness
|CANDOUR
|Weight of rock
|STONE
|Temperature in the atmosphere
|HEAT
|Settled muddle over sled
|RESOLVED
|German woman has time to get bird
|GANNET
|Guess site upset friend
|ESTIMATE
|Knock a style of music
|RAP
|Non-specific officer
|GENERAL
|Wanting to include tiny creature
|ANT
|Met and designed bike
|TANDEM
|Fed up with being drilled
|BORED
|Yield plant ovule, say
|CEDE
|Liberate at no cost
|FREE