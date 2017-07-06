Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers July 7th 2017

Mirror Cryptic

Clue Solution
Splitting new grains gets hard SHARING
Reportedly pursued for being pure CHASTE
Athlete depicted as Roman OARSMAN
Study time of damage DENT
Got up like a flower ROSE
A gale affected water plants ALGAE
Instructed, say, to be tense TAUT
Air of invention VENT
Time for fool to have his day APRIL
Inclination to be corrupt BENT
About poem being in secret writing CODE
Widow has bet after party DOWAGER
Discuss what young lady consumed DEBATE
Gauged tree flourishing in sea METERED
His camera captured dodgy operation SCAM
Is able to acquire grim frankness CANDOUR
Weight of rock STONE
Temperature in the atmosphere HEAT
Settled muddle over sled RESOLVED
German woman has time to get bird GANNET
Guess site upset friend ESTIMATE
Knock a style of music RAP
Non-specific officer GENERAL
Wanting to include tiny creature ANT
Met and designed bike TANDEM
Fed up with being drilled BORED
Yield plant ovule, say CEDE
Liberate at no cost FREE