Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers July 9th 2017

admin Mirror Cryptic

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic July 9th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Cleric finished with gold PASTOR
Don’t eat quickly FAST
Written test is old in the morning EXAM
Twist betting on weather SPRAIN
Most unexcited about ditty TUNE
Biblical man sounds competent ABEL
Lore complicated job ROLE
Conclude in sudden demise END
About to have nothing but eggs ROE
Flutes concealing early guitar LUTE
Lots may get misplaced LOST
Burn tea CHAR
Politician to tear off outside to meddle TAMPER
Dull meat recipe TAME
Dance film REEL
Noise is unexpected result RUSTLE
Glue to fix a step PASTE
Arrange by kind SORT
Learn layout of the kidneys RENAL
Reportedly celebrate destiny FATE
A stubborn person has time for charm AMULET
Time to tear into fashion TREND
Top bets are lost BEST
Slow-moving birds OWLS
Tell engineers poor tale RELATE
Reappear concerning dog RECUR
Total state UTTER
Super design for wallet PURSE
Spoken of morality ORAL
Notice venue SPOT