Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers July 9th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Cleric finished with gold
|PASTOR
|Don’t eat quickly
|FAST
|Written test is old in the morning
|EXAM
|Twist betting on weather
|SPRAIN
|Most unexcited about ditty
|TUNE
|Biblical man sounds competent
|ABEL
|Lore complicated job
|ROLE
|Conclude in sudden demise
|END
|About to have nothing but eggs
|ROE
|Flutes concealing early guitar
|LUTE
|Lots may get misplaced
|LOST
|Burn tea
|CHAR
|Politician to tear off outside to meddle
|TAMPER
|Dull meat recipe
|TAME
|Dance film
|REEL
|Noise is unexpected result
|RUSTLE
|Glue to fix a step
|PASTE
|Arrange by kind
|SORT
|Learn layout of the kidneys
|RENAL
|Reportedly celebrate destiny
|FATE
|A stubborn person has time for charm
|AMULET
|Time to tear into fashion
|TREND
|Top bets are lost
|BEST
|Slow-moving birds
|OWLS
|Tell engineers poor tale
|RELATE
|Reappear concerning dog
|RECUR
|Total state
|UTTER
|Super design for wallet
|PURSE
|Spoken of morality
|ORAL
|Notice venue
|SPOT