Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers June 11th 2017

admin Mirror Cryptic

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic June 11th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Inform of shot REPORT
Betting on a new bridge SPAN
Authentic sort of earl REAL
Cadge from cleaner SPONGE
Touched cloth FELT
Discard outbuilding SHED
Got up like a flower ROSE
Dog returned to supreme being GOD
Exclude from pub BAR
Recalled about visit CALL
Regretted being impolite, say RUED
Brooding about deity ODIN
Change sides by mistake DEFECT
Contend with new creeper VINE
Small group, owing to time DUET
Bookworm has bizarre red ear READER
Rinse out sap RESIN
Not good at needing money POOR
Stressed about lock TRESS
Strongbox made of South African iron SAFE
Promise to put pressure on sill PLEDGE
Famous as a piece of music? NOTED
He will be in bad place HELL
Formerly in concert ONCE
Reach a river, somehow ARRIVE
Expansive woman? BROAD
Mathematical crawler ADDER
Subsequently alter form LATER
Part of community UNIT
Guide bad deal LEAD