Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers June 11th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Inform of shot
|REPORT
|Betting on a new bridge
|SPAN
|Authentic sort of earl
|REAL
|Cadge from cleaner
|SPONGE
|Touched cloth
|FELT
|Discard outbuilding
|SHED
|Got up like a flower
|ROSE
|Dog returned to supreme being
|GOD
|Exclude from pub
|BAR
|Recalled about visit
|CALL
|Regretted being impolite, say
|RUED
|Brooding about deity
|ODIN
|Change sides by mistake
|DEFECT
|Contend with new creeper
|VINE
|Small group, owing to time
|DUET
|Bookworm has bizarre red ear
|READER
|Rinse out sap
|RESIN
|Not good at needing money
|POOR
|Stressed about lock
|TRESS
|Strongbox made of South African iron
|SAFE
|Promise to put pressure on sill
|PLEDGE
|Famous as a piece of music?
|NOTED
|He will be in bad place
|HELL
|Formerly in concert
|ONCE
|Reach a river, somehow
|ARRIVE
|Expansive woman?
|BROAD
|Mathematical crawler
|ADDER
|Subsequently alter form
|LATER
|Part of community
|UNIT
|Guide bad deal
|LEAD