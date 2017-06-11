Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers June 12th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic June 12th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Thanks politician at a resort
|TAMPA
|Met to design emblem
|TOTEM
|A crawler when quiet
|ASP
|Some poetry is hostile
|AVERSE
|Store for bran mixture
|BARN
|Sandwich filling for actor
|HAM
|Pleased with what’s inside
|CONTENT
|Lovers wasted energy getting answer
|RESOLVE
|British and American transport
|BUS
|Map of esplanade
|PLAN
|Mark, at church, is seldom seen
|SCARCE
|Draw a digit, say
|TOW
|Head in charge of subject
|TOPIC
|Forbidding as Dickens’s house
|BLEAK
|Cheaper test turned out to be favourite
|TEACHERSPET
|Same level within department
|PAR
|Animal in glasses
|ASS
|Deal rated incorrectly
|TRADE
|Time takes away small cut
|MINUTESTEAK
|Somehow pose as something valuable
|PESO
|Feel modest about growth
|ELM
|Pass out of recollection
|COL
|Originally called in one engineer
|NEE
|Second lyre is out of tune
|SHARP
|Huge vats are ordered
|VAST
|Exclude from pub
|BAR
|Some bread for a swan
|COB
|Law-breaking tool
|AWL