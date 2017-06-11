Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers June 12th 2017

Clue Solution
Thanks politician at a resort TAMPA
Met to design emblem TOTEM
A crawler when quiet ASP
Some poetry is hostile AVERSE
Store for bran mixture BARN
Sandwich filling for actor HAM
Pleased with what’s inside CONTENT
Lovers wasted energy getting answer RESOLVE
British and American transport BUS
Map of esplanade PLAN
Mark, at church, is seldom seen SCARCE
Draw a digit, say TOW
Head in charge of subject TOPIC
Forbidding as Dickens’s house BLEAK
Cheaper test turned out to be favourite TEACHERSPET
Same level within department PAR
Animal in glasses ASS
Deal rated incorrectly TRADE
Time takes away small cut MINUTESTEAK
Somehow pose as something valuable PESO
Feel modest about growth ELM
Pass out of recollection COL
Originally called in one engineer NEE
Second lyre is out of tune SHARP
Huge vats are ordered VAST
Exclude from pub BAR
Some bread for a swan COB
Law-breaking tool AWL