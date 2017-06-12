Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers June 13th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic June 13th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Moderate one’s mood
|TEMPER
|Lame sort of gender
|MALE
|Give out wrong time
|EMIT
|Learnt about regular payment
|RENTAL
|Party animal
|STAG
|It’s a new drink
|ASTI
|Following from main exterior
|NEXT
|Feel remorse, the French way
|RUE
|Copper has energy for signal
|CUE
|Bore about dress
|ROBE
|Astound by juggling nuts
|STUN
|We’re off to get a jug
|EWER
|Wild capers lead to tricky situation
|SCRAPE
|User made new stratagem
|RUSE
|Team working on ship
|MATE
|Strange dearth of sewing material
|THREAD
|Number sent there
|THREE
|My one is a pit
|MINE
|Take it easy, about to get loose
|RELAX
|Tim’s lost in obscurity
|MIST
|A trite form of clothing
|ATTIRE
|Unbridled glee about a bird
|EAGLE
|Knock bust over
|STUB
|Cure using colour
|ECRU
|Abandon in the Gobi, say
|DESERT
|The best dairy product
|CREAM
|Start playing notes
|ONSET
|Money for food
|BREAD
|Genuine rut developed, to a point
|TRUE
|Confront fellow expert
|FACE