Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers June 13th 2017

Clue Solution
Moderate one’s mood TEMPER
Lame sort of gender MALE
Give out wrong time EMIT
Learnt about regular payment RENTAL
Party animal STAG
It’s a new drink ASTI
Following from main exterior NEXT
Feel remorse, the French way RUE
Copper has energy for signal CUE
Bore about dress ROBE
Astound by juggling nuts STUN
We’re off to get a jug EWER
Wild capers lead to tricky situation SCRAPE
User made new stratagem RUSE
Team working on ship MATE
Strange dearth of sewing material THREAD
Number sent there THREE
My one is a pit MINE
Take it easy, about to get loose RELAX
Tim’s lost in obscurity MIST
A trite form of clothing ATTIRE
Unbridled glee about a bird EAGLE
Knock bust over STUB
Cure using colour ECRU
Abandon in the Gobi, say DESERT
The best dairy product CREAM
Start playing notes ONSET
Money for food BREAD
Genuine rut developed, to a point TRUE
Confront fellow expert FACE