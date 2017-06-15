Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers June 16th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic June 16th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Fate sent her a bit down
|FEATHER
|Cares about having a ruler
|CAESAR
|Union chaps follow section of pitch
|BITUMEN
|Lore confused by job
|ROLE
|Terribly vile, as it happens
|LIVE
|Surplus pears are used
|SPARE
|Caught greeting in grotto
|CAVE
|Change during meditation
|EDIT
|Drama involving a rope
|OPERA
|Attempt to use a knife
|STAB
|Unfortunate slip in childish speech
|LISP
|Live in costume
|INHABIT
|Rush into a job
|CAREER
|Note kittens glisten
|GLITTER
|Mark’s out of mascara
|SCAR
|Rob moves rep into seedy club
|DEPRIVE
|Loud, competent story
|FABLE
|Creepy-sounding lake
|ERIE
|Extols pieces of brass
|TRUMPETS
|Tenner wasted on cheese ingredient
|RENNET
|Gloomy about actors
|OVERCAST
|Clapped around course
|LAP
|A couple of daughters have terrible tape changed
|ADAPTED
|Bone going spare?
|RIB
|Managing to reach top of a wall
|COPING
|Instrument to fix stair
|SITAR
|Parasites left diamonds
|LICE
|Left some wine
|PORT