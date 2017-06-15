Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers June 16th 2017

Clue Solution
Fate sent her a bit down FEATHER
Cares about having a ruler CAESAR
Union chaps follow section of pitch BITUMEN
Lore confused by job ROLE
Terribly vile, as it happens LIVE
Surplus pears are used SPARE
Caught greeting in grotto CAVE
Change during meditation EDIT
Drama involving a rope OPERA
Attempt to use a knife STAB
Unfortunate slip in childish speech LISP
Live in costume INHABIT
Rush into a job CAREER
Note kittens glisten GLITTER
Mark’s out of mascara SCAR
Rob moves rep into seedy club DEPRIVE
Loud, competent story FABLE
Creepy-sounding lake ERIE
Extols pieces of brass TRUMPETS
Tenner wasted on cheese ingredient RENNET
Gloomy about actors OVERCAST
Clapped around course LAP
A couple of daughters have terrible tape changed ADAPTED
Bone going spare? RIB
Managing to reach top of a wall COPING
Instrument to fix stair SITAR
Parasites left diamonds LICE
Left some wine PORT