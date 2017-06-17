Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers June 18th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic June 18th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Transport favourite rug
|CARPET
|Second taxi is for strike-breaker
|SCAB
|Authentic sort of earl
|REAL
|Irritate at the plant
|NETTLE
|Break a leg in a storm
|GALE
|Race around tree
|ACER
|Mention location in report
|CITE
|Consume in one attempt
|EAT
|Last word from the cricket?
|BYE
|Slow-moving birds
|OWLS
|Once ordered ice cream
|CONE
|Sharp as a group of detectives
|ACID
|Get gun out a little bit
|NUGGET
|Reversible action?
|DEED
|Owing small fees
|DUES
|Rodney ran that way
|YONDER
|Ocean inappropriate for such a craft
|CANOE
|Tear off at speed
|RATE
|Handle a nice surprise
|TREAT
|Wise man wasted ages
|SAGE
|Trace student drunk on wine
|CLARET
|Cry at broken table
|BLEAT
|Cancellation includes room
|CELL
|Picture one prisoner
|ICON
|I’d cede arrangement and settle
|DECIDE
|Boring British country
|BLAND
|Girl with her own house
|WENDY
|Croat turned performer
|ACTOR
|Does translate some verse
|ODES
|Four keys get old
|AGED