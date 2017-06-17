Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers June 18th 2017

Clue Solution
Transport favourite rug CARPET
Second taxi is for strike-breaker SCAB
Authentic sort of earl REAL
Irritate at the plant NETTLE
Break a leg in a storm GALE
Race around tree ACER
Mention location in report CITE
Consume in one attempt EAT
Last word from the cricket? BYE
Slow-moving birds OWLS
Once ordered ice cream CONE
Sharp as a group of detectives ACID
Get gun out a little bit NUGGET
Reversible action? DEED
Owing small fees DUES
Rodney ran that way YONDER
Ocean inappropriate for such a craft CANOE
Tear off at speed RATE
Handle a nice surprise TREAT
Wise man wasted ages SAGE
Trace student drunk on wine CLARET
Cry at broken table BLEAT
Cancellation includes room CELL
Picture one prisoner ICON
I’d cede arrangement and settle DECIDE
Boring British country BLAND
Girl with her own house WENDY
Croat turned performer ACTOR
Does translate some verse ODES
Four keys get old AGED