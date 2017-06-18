Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers June 19th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic June 19th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Spilt beer on the first cap
|BERET
|I can’t arrange prank
|ANTIC
|Fuel from boiler
|OIL
|From there, afterwards, to church
|THENCE
|Throw away at the tip
|DUMP
|Level with the first woman
|EVE
|Blackberry supplier and bishop on walk
|BRAMBLE
|Bolster production of seafood
|LOBSTER
|Steal broken orb
|ROB
|Lame sort of dinner, say
|MEAL
|Can set out a position
|STANCE
|Knock Pat over
|TAP
|Uncovered with force of elbow
|NUDGE
|Seat for judge
|BENCH
|Sour fruit used in cocktails
|BITTERLEMON
|One worked for long time
|EON
|Sticking with twitch
|TIC
|Digit with its own rule
|THUMB
|Tree of metal and sand, say
|COPPERBEECH
|Look for shelter on the right
|LEER
|Fewer around the animal
|EWE
|Chewed part
|BIT
|Atmosphere in Cairo
|AIR
|Burn name
|BRAND
|Point a set out
|EAST
|Prunes have to manage
|RUN
|Bat lost label
|TAB
|Copy of paper
|APE