Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers June 19th 2017

Clue Solution
Spilt beer on the first cap BERET
I can’t arrange prank ANTIC
Fuel from boiler OIL
From there, afterwards, to church THENCE
Throw away at the tip DUMP
Level with the first woman EVE
Blackberry supplier and bishop on walk BRAMBLE
Bolster production of seafood LOBSTER
Steal broken orb ROB
Lame sort of dinner, say MEAL
Can set out a position STANCE
Knock Pat over TAP
Uncovered with force of elbow NUDGE
Seat for judge BENCH
Sour fruit used in cocktails BITTERLEMON
One worked for long time EON
Sticking with twitch TIC
Digit with its own rule THUMB
Tree of metal and sand, say COPPERBEECH
Look for shelter on the right LEER
Fewer around the animal EWE
Chewed part BIT
Atmosphere in Cairo AIR
Burn name BRAND
Point a set out EAST
Prunes have to manage RUN
Bat lost label TAB
Copy of paper APE