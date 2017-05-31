Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers June 1st 2017

Clue Solution
Insist a title’s up for change STIPULATE
Roam around after a smell AROMA
Strange to send a line ALIEN
Child of resonance SON
Study of cadences DEN
Dane drunk on port ADEN
Proper to put notes with coin DECENT
School left recreational activity SPORT
Hear silent arrangement LISTEN
Loosen at a French party UNDO
That woman’s in the right HER
Fired with anger IRE
Ever-changing small swerves VEERS
Stop putting energy in container CEASE
Baldness, surprisingly, has point — but it’s dull BLANDNESS
The people over there shot off east THOSE
Map of esplanade PLAN
Chief editorial LEADER
Fastening in wet conditions TWINE
Hood from the Crimea BALACLAVA
Then looks oddly at features of plank KNOTHOLES
Fiend arranged no terms MONSTER
The French caught by true form of sermon LECTURE
Nod back at academic DON
For every boy is individual PERSON
Explosive found on the beach SHELL
Gets closer from one arsenal NEARS
Picture one prisoner ICON