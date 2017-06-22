Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers June 23rd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic June 23rd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Almost more, somehow less amounts
|MORSELS
|Catholic student, always smart
|CLEVER
|Article about concert
|RECITAL
|Eleven stages of a journey
|LEGS
|Stupid European coin
|DIME
|Search for weapon
|RIFLE
|Got up like flower
|ROSE
|Bound to change diet
|TIED
|Space to attempt log
|ENTRY
|Right to get worker to shout
|RANT
|Women’s group about to get telegram
|WIRE
|Be left at home with their mess
|INHERIT
|Time to add sugar
|SEASON
|Irritates plants
|NETTLES
|Look in Tuscany
|SCAN
|Pragmatist retails badly
|REALIST
|Join during emergency
|MERGE
|Raw materials from forest
|ORES
|Mark takes one medium object to be a sword
|SCIMITAR
|Explained voles away to daughter
|SOLVED
|Met green conditions coming out
|EMERGENT
|Nod back at academic
|DON
|Penalises London area for elegance
|FINESSE
|Permit to hire
|LET
|Singer forced to give up work
|RESIGN
|Tries out ceremonies
|RITES
|Crew is expected to get clever
|WISE
|Rely on a financial institution
|BANK