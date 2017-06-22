Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers June 23rd 2017

admin Mirror Cryptic

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic June 23rd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Almost more, somehow less amounts MORSELS
Catholic student, always smart CLEVER
Article about concert RECITAL
Eleven stages of a journey LEGS
Stupid European coin DIME
Search for weapon RIFLE
Got up like flower ROSE
Bound to change diet TIED
Space to attempt log ENTRY
Right to get worker to shout RANT
Women’s group about to get telegram WIRE
Be left at home with their mess INHERIT
Time to add sugar SEASON
Irritates plants NETTLES
Look in Tuscany SCAN
Pragmatist retails badly REALIST
Join during emergency MERGE
Raw materials from forest ORES
Mark takes one medium object to be a sword SCIMITAR
Explained voles away to daughter SOLVED
Met green conditions coming out EMERGENT
Nod back at academic DON
Penalises London area for elegance FINESSE
Permit to hire LET
Singer forced to give up work RESIGN
Tries out ceremonies RITES
Crew is expected to get clever WISE
Rely on a financial institution BANK