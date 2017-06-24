Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers June 25th 2017

Clue Solution
Fastening in series STRING
Ready to accept Catholic group SECT
Made off with cheese EDAM
Reportedly weaken instruction LESSEN
Celebration of destiny, say FETE
Employer’s new ruse USER
Attach safety device FUSE
Dog returned to supreme being GOD
Feel remorse, the French way RUE
Get a new entrance GATE
Charge on time and distance FEET
Severe party at ancient city DOUR
Reptile found in Southernmost Cornwall LIZARD
Thus get attorney drink SODA
Does translate some verse ODES
Star ready for the evening SUNSET
Loans arranged at the hairdresser’s SALON
Entrusted with corrosion RUST
Brainy person has lost one type GENUS
Strongbox is unharmed SAFE
Come out east and join EMERGE
Time to tear into fashion TREND
Chair sent east SEAT
Surgeon’s desire URGE
Deny it’s rubbish REFUSE
Raid carried out by old medium RADIO
Finally doesn’t finish book ATLAS
Check gold key and object AUDIT
God of the roses EROS
Virginia points to trucks VANS