Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers June 25th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Fastening in series
|STRING
|Ready to accept Catholic group
|SECT
|Made off with cheese
|EDAM
|Reportedly weaken instruction
|LESSEN
|Celebration of destiny, say
|FETE
|Employer’s new ruse
|USER
|Attach safety device
|FUSE
|Dog returned to supreme being
|GOD
|Feel remorse, the French way
|RUE
|Get a new entrance
|GATE
|Charge on time and distance
|FEET
|Severe party at ancient city
|DOUR
|Reptile found in Southernmost Cornwall
|LIZARD
|Thus get attorney drink
|SODA
|Does translate some verse
|ODES
|Star ready for the evening
|SUNSET
|Loans arranged at the hairdresser’s
|SALON
|Entrusted with corrosion
|RUST
|Brainy person has lost one type
|GENUS
|Strongbox is unharmed
|SAFE
|Come out east and join
|EMERGE
|Time to tear into fashion
|TREND
|Chair sent east
|SEAT
|Surgeon’s desire
|URGE
|Deny it’s rubbish
|REFUSE
|Raid carried out by old medium
|RADIO
|Finally doesn’t finish book
|ATLAS
|Check gold key and object
|AUDIT
|God of the roses
|EROS
|Virginia points to trucks
|VANS