Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers June 26th 2017

Clue Solution
Feel depressed underneath BELOW
Tricky question for model POSER
Animal gives party energy DOE
Secret city shelter LATENT
Cultivate fellow member FARM
Desire for money YEN
Soldier almost left perfect example PARAGON
Curtail a game ABRIDGE
Snake sheltered by gazebo awning BOA
Power of three copper keys CUBE
Maroon beach STRAND
Heard couple as well TOO
Sovereign for stationery item RULER
Point duet out, and another piece ETUDE
Artiste with the stomach for it BELLYDANCER
Some poetry from Roderick ODE
Now back, having come first WON
Informed about student dialect SLANG
Old Italian taper on Bonfire Night ROMANCANDLE
Terribly neat feature of Sicily ETNA
Healthy colour in Istanbul TAN
Father takes daughter home PAD
About to have nothing but deer ROE
Revolutionary film about boron REBEL
Stomach has small sudden rush GUST
British artist in underwear BRA
One’s lowest digit? TOE
Rubbish in grotto ROT