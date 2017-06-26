Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers June 27th 2017

Clue Solution
Noble time AUGUST
Not good at needing money POOR
Always in same version EVER
Ruin drink at border MARGIN
Attentive to the wrong part RAPT
Show contempt for skewer SPIT
Request parking on meadow PLEA
Not even peculiar ODD
Remote RAF manoeuvre FAR
Cut in staff CREW
Aide made strange impression IDEA
Most unexcited about song TUNE
Sensitive offer TENDER
Throw cats out CAST
Animal wearing crude ermine DEER
A shade cowardly YELLOW
Dream about having a gun ARMED
Brag about attire GARB
Nervous part of speech TENSE
Fairy of superiority PERI
Speaker finds gold on a hill ORATOR
Evaluated trade incorrectly RATED
Ashen bucket, say PALE
Decorate with alcohol? LACE
Royal pincer movement PRINCE
Fellow sent diet off FETID
Bad-tempered friend of Mole’s RATTY
Warts develop on tube STRAW
It’s expensive, darling DEAR
Lazy-sounding hero IDOL