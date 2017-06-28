Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers June 29th 2017

Clue Solution
List last form of seasoning TABLESALT
Daughter scraps and moves slowly DRAGS
Isolated a section APART
Initially an elite force SAS
Feline to get married TOM
Look noble PEER
Tell engineers new tale RELATE
Connection doesn’t include German wife BRIDE
A doctor went ahead and sauntered AMBLED
Local man gets serene CALM
Field of pleasure LEA
Chap has school in the morning SAM
Boys have nothing, or a great deal LOADS
Reversal makes uranium go off UTURN
Pale bones somehow revealing thin folks BEANPOLES
A foundation is corrupt ABASE
Youngster in glasses LASS
Teased about sitting SEATED
Animal all over mother LLAMA
Terribly bad palate, but versatile ADAPTABLE
Online, watching animated emigrants STREAMING
Clothing and light got confused GARBLED
European act upset animal POLECAT
Liberate from fridge RID
Moving so near ground REASON
Lost end of jacket in fire BLAZE
Regale a source of inspiration AMUSE
Total zero at sport SUMO