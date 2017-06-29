Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers June 30th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic June 30th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Dare to take air by river
|VENTURE
|Loved to bother socialist
|ADORED
|Food riots to break out
|RISOTTO
|Pets turn out to be vermin
|PEST
|Nothing but affection
|LOVE
|I step out onto slope
|PISTE
|Corrupt foundation
|BASE
|Each address includes land
|CHAD
|Representative period with book
|AGENT
|Reportedly trained to be tense
|TAUT
|Rush to get a fastening
|BOLT
|Stopped work and went to bed
|RETIRED
|Mental sort of dirge
|LAMENT
|Allergy treated, on the whole
|LARGELY
|A great deal of service
|MASS
|Scoop me off to write
|COMPOSE
|Conversed about poetry
|VERSE
|Change during meditation
|EDIT
|Hot current right inside
|TROPICAL
|Point to odder shape, worn away
|ERODED
|Dusk has time for sport
|EVENTING
|Blagged about prisoner
|LAG
|He closes part of the camera
|SHUTTER
|Rubbish in statistics
|TAT
|Stop, about to have left whisky container
|BARREL
|Trifle with attorney before midnight
|TODAY
|Embellished with some percussion
|BELL
|Friend working on board
|MATE