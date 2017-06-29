Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers June 30th 2017

Clue Solution
Dare to take air by river VENTURE
Loved to bother socialist ADORED
Food riots to break out RISOTTO
Pets turn out to be vermin PEST
Nothing but affection LOVE
I step out onto slope PISTE
Corrupt foundation BASE
Each address includes land CHAD
Representative period with book AGENT
Reportedly trained to be tense TAUT
Rush to get a fastening BOLT
Stopped work and went to bed RETIRED
Mental sort of dirge LAMENT
Allergy treated, on the whole LARGELY
A great deal of service MASS
Scoop me off to write COMPOSE
Conversed about poetry VERSE
Change during meditation EDIT
Hot current right inside TROPICAL
Point to odder shape, worn away ERODED
Dusk has time for sport EVENTING
Blagged about prisoner LAG
He closes part of the camera SHUTTER
Rubbish in statistics TAT
Stop, about to have left whisky container BARREL
Trifle with attorney before midnight TODAY
Embellished with some percussion BELL
Friend working on board MATE