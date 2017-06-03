Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers June 4th 2017

Clue Solution
Solid or, sadly, broken ROBUST
Help make a wager ABET
Unusual not to be well done RARE
Complain to king about river GROUSE
Vehicle or its petrol store TANK
Unfortunately sent home NEST
Student notices youngsters LADS
One works for a long time EON
Hippies’ food PIE
Time of confusion, say DAYS
Betting journalist was rushed SPED
Ceremony sounds correct RITE
Argue what young lady consumed DEBATE
Pathetic sort of meal LAME
Woman has time to get ingredient SUET
Don’t start talk about baby’s toy RATTLE
OK bloke ROGER
Good time for a report BOOM
Time to tear into fashion TREND
New star of painting and music ARTS
Surpassed when whisked BEATEN
Kent played with old symbol TOKEN
Notice eastern agent ESPY
Maiden’s attendant AIDE
Get comfortable at home with the French NESTLE
City for cavorting pairs PARIS
Mathematical crawler ADDER
Article with yours truly as subject THEME
Quietly consume some fuel PEAT
Comedian has a delay WAIT