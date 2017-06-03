Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers June 4th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic June 4th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Solid or, sadly, broken
|ROBUST
|Help make a wager
|ABET
|Unusual not to be well done
|RARE
|Complain to king about river
|GROUSE
|Vehicle or its petrol store
|TANK
|Unfortunately sent home
|NEST
|Student notices youngsters
|LADS
|One works for a long time
|EON
|Hippies’ food
|PIE
|Time of confusion, say
|DAYS
|Betting journalist was rushed
|SPED
|Ceremony sounds correct
|RITE
|Argue what young lady consumed
|DEBATE
|Pathetic sort of meal
|LAME
|Woman has time to get ingredient
|SUET
|Don’t start talk about baby’s toy
|RATTLE
|OK bloke
|ROGER
|Good time for a report
|BOOM
|Time to tear into fashion
|TREND
|New star of painting and music
|ARTS
|Surpassed when whisked
|BEATEN
|Kent played with old symbol
|TOKEN
|Notice eastern agent
|ESPY
|Maiden’s attendant
|AIDE
|Get comfortable at home with the French
|NESTLE
|City for cavorting pairs
|PARIS
|Mathematical crawler
|ADDER
|Article with yours truly as subject
|THEME
|Quietly consume some fuel
|PEAT
|Comedian has a delay
|WAIT