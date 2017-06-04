Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers June 5th 2017

Sibyls unfortunately lost unknown happiness BLISS
Fake coach has to go back BOGUS
Implement found in shoes HOE
Ranted about being passionate ARDENT
Greet the weather HAIL
Asking about relatives KIN
At home, anxious and extreme INTENSE
Extend neat mug design AUGMENT
Charming around branch ARM
Eager for knee operation KEEN
Conformity of a triad, say ACCORD
Heard couple as well TOO
Let it alter heading TITLE
Ruin betting on fuel SPOIL
Gloomy place to sell illegally BLACKMARKET
That woman from Esher SHE
Child of resonance SON
Tiny bit of cereal GRAIN
Second prize reveals mild performance SILVERMEDAL
College of note, possibly ETON
He’s good at karate DAN
Juicer contains something cold ICE
Baby’s drink TOT
Wonderful fireplace, say GREAT
Tidy in one attempt NEAT
Bother at a party ADO
Produce island broadcast COS
Firm with quiet lawman COP