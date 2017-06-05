Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers June 6th 2017

Clue Solution
He sends an advertisement POSTER
Don’t eat quickly FAST
Made off with dairy product EDAM
Seafood for small person SHRIMP
Origin of botany? ROOT
Always in one version EVER
Lied about being lazy IDLE
Heard beer was trouble AIL
Time of pageantry AGE
In France you double the skirt TUTU
Charge student for experience FEEL
Ours turned bitter SOUR
Make box to contain energy CREATE
Total, say, or just part SOME
Binds round the neck TIES
Discover truth about noise RUMBLE
Finished with a type of food PASTA
Tender rose arrangement SORE
Drive back to see film about parking REPEL
Ticket price sounds reasonable FARE
A lesson is corrupt AMORAL
Whole time alto was performing TOTAL
Air of invention VENT
Day for fruit DATE
Deny it’s rubbish REFUSE
Tessa returned something valuable ASSET
Cruel sort of complaint ULCER
Round bees, terribly fat OBESE
God of the rosary EROS
Clambering around youngster LAMB