Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers June 8th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Pause quickly for food
|BREAKFAST
|Nonsense food
|TRIPE
|Lift gets more money
|RAISE
|Catch in one trap
|NET
|I’m a moving target
|AIM
|Look for shelter on the right
|LEER
|Tallied with a vice
|AGREED
|Flies off to get folders
|FILES
|Peaceful engineers seen working outside
|SERENE
|Harold has nothing but a ring
|HALO
|Perform in Clacton
|ACT
|End of stipulation
|TIP
|Overdue, with time for a coffee
|LATTE
|Superior meal didn’t start
|UPPER
|Questioned competition with journalist
|CONTESTED
|Swimming in her river
|RHINE
|Help make a wager
|ABET
|Hunt for a long time
|FORAGE
|Filth that’s miles away
|SLIME
|Slyly hits out in a chic manner
|STYLISHLY
|Top directors in part of bed
|HEADBOARD
|Prefect turned out to be ideal
|PERFECT
|Trendy tunes start in dirigible
|AIRSHIP
|Talented with a drink
|ALE
|The purpose of camping?
|INTENT
|A riot out of proportion
|RATIO
|Primate has quietly left fruit
|APPLE
|Draws boats
|TUGS