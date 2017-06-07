Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers June 8th 2017

admin Mirror Cryptic

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic June 8th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Pause quickly for food BREAKFAST
Nonsense food TRIPE
Lift gets more money RAISE
Catch in one trap NET
I’m a moving target AIM
Look for shelter on the right LEER
Tallied with a vice AGREED
Flies off to get folders FILES
Peaceful engineers seen working outside SERENE
Harold has nothing but a ring HALO
Perform in Clacton ACT
End of stipulation TIP
Overdue, with time for a coffee LATTE
Superior meal didn’t start UPPER
Questioned competition with journalist CONTESTED
Swimming in her river RHINE
Help make a wager ABET
Hunt for a long time FORAGE
Filth that’s miles away SLIME
Slyly hits out in a chic manner STYLISHLY
Top directors in part of bed HEADBOARD
Prefect turned out to be ideal PERFECT
Trendy tunes start in dirigible AIRSHIP
Talented with a drink ALE
The purpose of camping? INTENT
A riot out of proportion RATIO
Primate has quietly left fruit APPLE
Draws boats TUGS