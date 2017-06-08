Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers June 9th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic June 9th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Late to criticise poker face
|DEADPAN
|Toledo unfortunately got sacked
|LOOTED
|Clint sent us some medication
|LINCTUS
|Search with clenched fist
|SIFT
|Inclination to be corrupt
|BENT
|Thanks to Frenchman with one large tongue
|TAMIL
|Cannot abbreviate pretence
|CANT
|Heard end of story
|TALE
|Bury in hinterlands
|INTER
|Trident found in the road
|FORK
|Left some wine
|PORT
|Lost earring, more annoyed
|ANGRIER
|Make an effort on tune
|STRAIN
|Ale must affect lucky charms
|AMULETS
|Dull apartment
|FLAT
|Prisoner posted agreement
|CONSENT
|Daughter left out pottery
|DELFT
|Change during meditation
|EDIT
|I’d act to overturn republican despot
|DICTATOR
|Get comfortable at home when the Spanish turn up
|NESTLE
|Triangle turned out to be fundamental
|INTEGRAL
|Stop British article
|BAN
|Main art installation is alien
|MARTIAN
|Kind of milkman
|ILK
|Spies take scoundrel to be an insect
|CICADA
|Keeps loud sort moving
|FORTS
|Pets turn out to be vermin
|PEST
|Healthy shade
|PINK