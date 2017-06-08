Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers June 9th 2017

Clue Solution
Late to criticise poker face DEADPAN
Toledo unfortunately got sacked LOOTED
Clint sent us some medication LINCTUS
Search with clenched fist SIFT
Inclination to be corrupt BENT
Thanks to Frenchman with one large tongue TAMIL
Cannot abbreviate pretence CANT
Heard end of story TALE
Bury in hinterlands INTER
Trident found in the road FORK
Left some wine PORT
Lost earring, more annoyed ANGRIER
Make an effort on tune STRAIN
Ale must affect lucky charms AMULETS
Dull apartment FLAT
Prisoner posted agreement CONSENT
Daughter left out pottery DELFT
Change during meditation EDIT
I’d act to overturn republican despot DICTATOR
Get comfortable at home when the Spanish turn up NESTLE
Triangle turned out to be fundamental INTEGRAL
Stop British article BAN
Main art installation is alien MARTIAN
Kind of milkman ILK
Spies take scoundrel to be an insect CICADA
Keeps loud sort moving FORTS
Pets turn out to be vermin PEST
Healthy shade PINK