Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers March 10th 2017

Clue Solution
Greets move with acceptable sign GESTURE
Sue mad about being entertained AMUSED
Metal on small coins NICKELS
Show contempt for skewer SPIT
Flames are terribly rife FIRE
Machine left heat out LATHE
Sensible French river, say SANE
Conflict gets energy to erode WEAR
Reporters insist PRESS
Wish for wife to join worker WANT
Reportedly lift beams RAYS
Stop a little after trendy greeting INHIBIT
Send down to show empty article DEMOTE
More colourful and environmental GREENER
Register a fish BASS
Copper is in English food CUISINE
Spirit of information, that is GENIE
Change during meditation EDIT
Remove Chinese, say? TAKEAWAY
Festival involving a steer EASTER
Standing pier gets demolished PRESTIGE
Remote RAF manoeuvre FAR
Stress isn’t one solution TENSION
Chatting about headgear HAT
Time to jump SPRING
Wear off, with time for a drink WATER
Dire sort of journey RIDE
Charge on time and distance FEET