Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers March 12th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Dog in the evening sun
|SETTER
|Attorney finds politician wet
|DAMP
|Raid carried out without water
|ARID
|Swine upset one bird
|PIGEON
|Space is useless
|VOID
|Rage about wheel
|GEAR
|Finished six deliveries
|OVER
|Point to the Spanish swimmer
|EEL
|Pam struggled in some current
|AMP
|Dish gone west
|STEW
|Ceremony sounds correct
|RITE
|Left tune at home
|LAIR
|Cancel directions to entrance
|NEGATE
|Throw sots out
|TOSS
|Afterwards from both ends
|THEN
|Range of former shelter
|EXTENT
|Great purse design
|SUPER
|Got a new garment
|TOGA
|Extent of anger varies
|RANGE
|Avid sort of performer
|DIVA
|Loved to bother socialist
|ADORED
|Plead to exchange bicycle part
|PEDAL
|Language in another sentence
|ERSE
|Invested with underwear
|VEST
|Priest changed in spirit
|SPRITE
|Distribute a great deal, say
|ALLOT
|Nervous part of speech
|TENSE
|We sat around – hard work
|SWEAT
|Press club
|IRON
|Detest such heat
|HATE