Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers March 16th 2017

admin Mirror Cryptic

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic March 16th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Flags showing integrity STANDARDS
Berate about pelt CHIDE
Take uniform off STRIP
British journalist has place to rest BED
You and I have nothing but sadness WOE
Phase pets out STEP
The French read around editorial LEADER
Homes for terrible liars LAIRS
Deputy has time SECOND
Throw sots out TOSS
Partner’s painting ART
Iron on unknown head wear FEZ
Surpass a large size, say EXCEL
Roam around after a smell AROMA
Intended to upset the debtor BETROTHED
People from Tiber, perhaps TRIBE
One edict’s requirement NEED
We ran off with small reply ANSWER
Challenged out of dread DARED
Meets cosy form of natural environment ECOSYSTEM
Tramp’s son developed into an athlete SPORTSMAN
Condemn red pole being used DEPLORE
Rotates form of appliance TOASTER
Slide round top LID
Learnt to play horn ANTLER
Store of money, we hear CACHE
Gas round region OZONE
Loud performance, that’s true FACT