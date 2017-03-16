Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers March 17th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic March 17th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Reinforce a pillow
|BOLSTER
|Is told off for being dull
|STOLID
|Talked about racket with editors, back and forth
|DEBATED
|Fastens it backwards with odd ease
|TIES
|Left newt out
|WENT
|Loud, competent story
|FABLE
|Inclination to be corrupt
|BENT
|Managed to get one in bad conditions
|RAIN
|Total state
|UTTER
|Air of invention
|VENT
|Another day with livestock
|HERD
|Chap has to include cheer
|GLADDEN
|Terribly rude about horse being weathered
|RUGGED
|Tramps dug rest out
|TRUDGES
|Crazy arts supremo
|TSAR
|Happy with what’s inside
|CONTENT
|Arranged debit for bathroom item
|BIDET
|Poems of modesty
|ODES
|Mariner to notice more reasonable report
|SEAFARER
|Look embarrassed in socialist lair
|REDDEN
|At home, would often be engaged
|INTENDED
|You and I get temperature, being soaked
|WET
|Group takes time dressing
|BANDAGE
|Blitz endlessly caused fires
|LIT
|Move on time for financial plan
|BUDGET
|Object in heaven, usually
|VENUS
|Present during the recording
|HERE
|Created new dame
|MADE