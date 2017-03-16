Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers March 17th 2017

Clue Solution
Reinforce a pillow BOLSTER
Is told off for being dull STOLID
Talked about racket with editors, back and forth DEBATED
Fastens it backwards with odd ease TIES
Left newt out WENT
Loud, competent story FABLE
Inclination to be corrupt BENT
Managed to get one in bad conditions RAIN
Total state UTTER
Air of invention VENT
Another day with livestock HERD
Chap has to include cheer GLADDEN
Terribly rude about horse being weathered RUGGED
Tramps dug rest out TRUDGES
Crazy arts supremo TSAR
Happy with what’s inside CONTENT
Arranged debit for bathroom item BIDET
Poems of modesty ODES
Mariner to notice more reasonable report SEAFARER
Look embarrassed in socialist lair REDDEN
At home, would often be engaged INTENDED
You and I get temperature, being soaked WET
Group takes time dressing BANDAGE
Blitz endlessly caused fires LIT
Move on time for financial plan BUDGET
Object in heaven, usually VENUS
Present during the recording HERE
Created new dame MADE