Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers March 19th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Californian rights to return food
|CARROT
|Change gear in fury
|RAGE
|Run around one derelict building
|RUIN
|Chap has time to run
|MANAGE
|Element of victory?
|GOLD
|Not far from one argument
|NEAR
|Student notices youngsters
|LADS
|Atmosphere in Cairo
|AIR
|Law-breaking tool
|AWL
|Time in a trance, say
|DAYS
|Race around tree
|ACER
|Summon an errand boy
|PAGE
|Mused about a Greek monster
|MEDUSA
|Formerly in concert
|ONCE
|Loaned the French book
|LENT
|Discover the truth about Ted, etc
|DETECT
|Arrived and left an animal
|CAMEL
|Called for a step
|RUNG
|Time to tear into fashion
|TREND
|Brigade’s capital
|RIGA
|Geek lost a krona
|ANORAK
|Berry Senior
|ELDER
|Notice eastern agent
|ESPY
|Maiden’s attendant
|AIDE
|Emblem on a bottle
|FLAGON
|Shock a quiet friend
|APPAL
|Dream about having weapons
|ARMED
|Swiss painting is a picture
|CHART
|Incentive to have money
|CENT
|Animal worn on the foot?
|MULE