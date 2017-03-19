Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers March 20th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic March 20th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

|Clue
|Solution
|Ruin nothing in terrible slip
|SPOIL
|Set dopes off
|POSED
|Go on at a horse
|NAG
|Swap some coins
|CHANGE
|Sketch a tie
|DRAW
|Agree with the head
|NOD
|Fill hole in improvisation
|STOPGAP
|Happy with criminal shelter
|CONTENT
|Confused a year with a shorter time
|DAY
|Like a family
|AKIN
|Cadge from cleaner
|SPONGE
|Hitting with can
|TIN
|Pears used as weapon
|SPEAR
|Principle of reversibility?
|TENET
|Another form is not as good
|SECONDCLASS
|Spinning around pub
|INN
|Blagged about prisoner
|LAG
|Show indifference to cape
|SHRUG
|Deposit on feathers?
|DOWNPAYMENT
|Chap gets information on time
|GENT
|Join a religious man
|ADD
|Prosecute woman
|SUE
|Unacceptable in Southampton
|OUT
|A vine turned green
|NAIVE
|Unfortunately sent home
|NEST
|Holding racket inside
|DIN
|Spite about mine
|PIT
|Honest about quantity
|ONE