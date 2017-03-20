Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers March 21st 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic March 21st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Remember about visit
|RECALL
|Only part of lethal force
|HALF
|Tiny part of a cat
|ATOM
|Sailor to achieve his goal
|TARGET
|Tool returned for money
|LOOT
|Always in same version
|EVER
|Ticket price sounds reasonable
|FARE
|Beer, we hear, is trouble
|AIL
|Crawler when quiet
|ASP
|Looking back, knight loves right castle
|ROOK
|Look noble
|PEER
|Not good at needing money
|POOR
|Wish to reside differently
|DESIRE
|Not all of total, say
|SOME
|Animals from the west
|EWES
|Shabby sort of dagger
|RAGGED
|A riot out of proportion
|RATIO
|Eccentric message
|CARD
|Alter arrangement afterwards
|LATER
|Opening sounds complete
|HOLE
|A lesson is corrupt
|AMORAL
|A flat turned out to be deadly
|FATAL
|Vote, possibly, or the opposite
|VETO
|Race round some land
|ACRE
|Resist work and sit
|OPPOSE
|Sufficient to be bitter around politician
|AMPLE
|Arrange by command
|ORDER
|Set out to get journalist a charger
|STEED
|God of the roses
|EROS
|Family gets key and ruler
|KING