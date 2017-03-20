Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers March 21st 2017

Clue Solution
Remember about visit RECALL
Only part of lethal force HALF
Tiny part of a cat ATOM
Sailor to achieve his goal TARGET
Tool returned for money LOOT
Always in same version EVER
Ticket price sounds reasonable FARE
Beer, we hear, is trouble AIL
Crawler when quiet ASP
Looking back, knight loves right castle ROOK
Look noble PEER
Not good at needing money POOR
Wish to reside differently DESIRE
Not all of total, say SOME
Animals from the west EWES
Shabby sort of dagger RAGGED
A riot out of proportion RATIO
Eccentric message CARD
Alter arrangement afterwards LATER
Opening sounds complete HOLE
A lesson is corrupt AMORAL
A flat turned out to be deadly FATAL
Vote, possibly, or the opposite VETO
Race round some land ACRE
Resist work and sit OPPOSE
Sufficient to be bitter around politician AMPLE
Arrange by command ORDER
Set out to get journalist a charger STEED
God of the roses EROS
Family gets key and ruler KING