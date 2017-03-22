Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers March 23rd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic March 23rd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Environmental space for actors
|GREENROOM
|Mares chewing a lot of sheets
|REAMS
|Talked of part of a wheel
|SPOKE
|Compatible with Irishman
|PAT
|Bird in the nest
|HEN
|Presenter shot off
|HOST
|Surface even confused queen
|VENEER
|Ruses contrived by employers
|USERS
|Wise Cretan has unknown fact
|SECRET
|Time to order something
|ITEM
|Field of pleasure
|LEA
|Level with first woman
|EVE
|Ways to be mad or sad
|ROADS
|Saw tonne being transported
|TENON
|Hates mine to change line
|MAINSHEET
|Gathers pears were cooked
|REAPS
|Point a set out
|EAST
|Breakfast that’s more impetuous
|RASHER
|Gas round region
|OZONE
|Carthorse used by some musicians
|ORCHESTRA
|Agent on edge also gets dressing down
|REPRIMAND
|Developed true mad version
|MATURED
|I have to follow writers who are serious
|PENSIVE
|Beastly medic?
|VET
|Time to add salt
|SEASON
|Woman caught the French artist
|CLARA
|Nervous part of speech
|TENSE
|Fletcher’s groove
|ETCH