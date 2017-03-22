Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers March 23rd 2017

Clue Solution
Environmental space for actors GREENROOM
Mares chewing a lot of sheets REAMS
Talked of part of a wheel SPOKE
Compatible with Irishman PAT
Bird in the nest HEN
Presenter shot off HOST
Surface even confused queen VENEER
Ruses contrived by employers USERS
Wise Cretan has unknown fact SECRET
Time to order something ITEM
Field of pleasure LEA
Level with first woman EVE
Ways to be mad or sad ROADS
Saw tonne being transported TENON
Hates mine to change line MAINSHEET
Gathers pears were cooked REAPS
Point a set out EAST
Breakfast that’s more impetuous RASHER
Gas round region OZONE
Carthorse used by some musicians ORCHESTRA
Agent on edge also gets dressing down REPRIMAND
Developed true mad version MATURED
I have to follow writers who are serious PENSIVE
Beastly medic? VET
Time to add salt SEASON
Woman caught the French artist CLARA
Nervous part of speech TENSE
Fletcher’s groove ETCH