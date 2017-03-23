Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers March 24th 2017

Clue Solution
Clones some tennis DOUBLES
Mentioned too much about tree OPINED
Generous politician LIBERAL
Melanie has style ELAN
The top fish dish TRAY
Giant bird article TITAN
Fuel is a favourite outside PEAT
Terribly evil and horrid VILE
Souvenir of pure licentiousness RELIC
Present in the recording HERE
Victory is getting a permit VISA
Influence gets journalist hit CLOUTED
Critical, always, in London area SEVERE
Setters develop ways STREETS
Good time for audio recording equipment BOOM
Ore gets realm in trouble MINERAL
Defer lady travelling round Spain DELAY
Brooding about god ODIN
Homes revealing top styles BEEHIVES
Auction takes in solution SALINE
Distance from equator brings freedom LATITUDE
Supporter of sport? TEE
Trade is affected by outbursts TIRADES
Talented with pint ALE
Outline is almost exact PRECIS
Conceals pelts HIDES
Invested with underwear VEST
Release at no cost FREE