Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers March 24th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Clones some tennis
|DOUBLES
|Mentioned too much about tree
|OPINED
|Generous politician
|LIBERAL
|Melanie has style
|ELAN
|The top fish dish
|TRAY
|Giant bird article
|TITAN
|Fuel is a favourite outside
|PEAT
|Terribly evil and horrid
|VILE
|Souvenir of pure licentiousness
|RELIC
|Present in the recording
|HERE
|Victory is getting a permit
|VISA
|Influence gets journalist hit
|CLOUTED
|Critical, always, in London area
|SEVERE
|Setters develop ways
|STREETS
|Good time for audio recording equipment
|BOOM
|Ore gets realm in trouble
|MINERAL
|Defer lady travelling round Spain
|DELAY
|Brooding about god
|ODIN
|Homes revealing top styles
|BEEHIVES
|Auction takes in solution
|SALINE
|Distance from equator brings freedom
|LATITUDE
|Supporter of sport?
|TEE
|Trade is affected by outbursts
|TIRADES
|Talented with pint
|ALE
|Outline is almost exact
|PRECIS
|Conceals pelts
|HIDES
|Invested with underwear
|VEST
|Release at no cost
|FREE