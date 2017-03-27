Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers March 27th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic March 27th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Dismissed if turning socialist
|FIRED
|Fake coach has to go back
|BOGUS
|Trimmed around edge
|RIM
|Come out east and join
|EMERGE
|Recalled about visit
|CALL
|Payment method for fish
|COD
|Ordering no medic is mad
|DEMONIC
|Bristle somehow causes swelling
|BLISTER
|Climbing around container
|BIN
|Mean to change the last word
|AMEN
|Lecturer finds gold on a hill
|ORATOR
|Fool in his apartment
|SAP
|Unfortunate stain on cloth
|SATIN
|Fairy left in jeopardy
|PERIL
|Food from across the Channel?
|FRENCHBEANS
|Wander out of terror
|ERR
|Enjoy archaeology
|DIG
|Crop gets old king in a pickle
|GRAIN
|Scroll often displayed willpower
|SELFCONTROL
|Just a lake
|MERE
|Rendition’s conclusion
|END
|Dorothy comes to a full stop
|DOT
|Ruin in Denmark
|MAR
|Useless in pet management
|INEPT
|God of the roses
|EROS
|Combatant’s racket
|BAT
|Knock a style of music
|RAP
|Copy from tapestry
|APE