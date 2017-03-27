Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers March 27th 2017

Clue Solution
Dismissed if turning socialist FIRED
Fake coach has to go back BOGUS
Trimmed around edge RIM
Come out east and join EMERGE
Recalled about visit CALL
Payment method for fish COD
Ordering no medic is mad DEMONIC
Bristle somehow causes swelling BLISTER
Climbing around container BIN
Mean to change the last word AMEN
Lecturer finds gold on a hill ORATOR
Fool in his apartment SAP
Unfortunate stain on cloth SATIN
Fairy left in jeopardy PERIL
Food from across the Channel? FRENCHBEANS
Wander out of terror ERR
Enjoy archaeology DIG
Crop gets old king in a pickle GRAIN
Scroll often displayed willpower SELFCONTROL
Just a lake MERE
Rendition’s conclusion END
Dorothy comes to a full stop DOT
Ruin in Denmark MAR
Useless in pet management INEPT
God of the roses EROS
Combatant’s racket BAT
Knock a style of music RAP
Copy from tapestry APE