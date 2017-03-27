Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers March 28th 2017

Clue Solution
Scold for breaking beater BERATE
First place must go to odd lido GOLD
Not far from one argument NEAR
Hound in the evening sun SETTER
Ream written about farm animal MARE
Honest old writer OPEN
Love to upset animal VOLE
Talk of argon, say GAS
Scared to include transport CAR
Appealing to reduce energy CUTE
Need to rearrange garden EDEN
Maiden’s assistant AIDE
Mutt devoured cleric CURATE
Audacity to give key to everyone GALL
Look noble PEER
Bounds of former shelter EXTENT
Bails out chap BASIL
Tear off at speed RATE
Force loner to sign up ENROL
Willing bird GAME
Colour of zero scope ORANGE
Decorate new red ship DRESS
Pets turn out to be vermin PEST
Formerly created cone ONCE
Search for doctor at border DREDGE
Note inclination is a pain CRAMP
Solved clue about new relative UNCLE
Dessert blends west and east SWEET
It’s expensive, darling DEAR
Detest such heat HATE