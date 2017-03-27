Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers March 28th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic March 28th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Scold for breaking beater
|BERATE
|First place must go to odd lido
|GOLD
|Not far from one argument
|NEAR
|Hound in the evening sun
|SETTER
|Ream written about farm animal
|MARE
|Honest old writer
|OPEN
|Love to upset animal
|VOLE
|Talk of argon, say
|GAS
|Scared to include transport
|CAR
|Appealing to reduce energy
|CUTE
|Need to rearrange garden
|EDEN
|Maiden’s assistant
|AIDE
|Mutt devoured cleric
|CURATE
|Audacity to give key to everyone
|GALL
|Look noble
|PEER
|Bounds of former shelter
|EXTENT
|Bails out chap
|BASIL
|Tear off at speed
|RATE
|Force loner to sign up
|ENROL
|Willing bird
|GAME
|Colour of zero scope
|ORANGE
|Decorate new red ship
|DRESS
|Pets turn out to be vermin
|PEST
|Formerly created cone
|ONCE
|Search for doctor at border
|DREDGE
|Note inclination is a pain
|CRAMP
|Solved clue about new relative
|UNCLE
|Dessert blends west and east
|SWEET
|It’s expensive, darling
|DEAR
|Detest such heat
|HATE