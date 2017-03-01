Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers March 2nd 2017

Clue Solution
Watch reel about manoeuvre CARTWHEEL
Attorney takes sheep to TV show DRAMA
Croat turned performer ACTOR
Rush last letter to address? ZIP
One’s lowest digit? TOE
Still in the venture EVEN
Search for an animal FERRET
Small sailors become celebrities STARS
Preview new treats TASTER
Race round some land ACRE
Edge of the material HEM
Teacher back in Paris SIR
Second instrument is out of tune SHARP
Follow to the disordered lair TRAIL
Ran through grass with wild hares REHEARSED
Heard a crop produce surprise AMAZE
Catch different part TRAP
Erica gets hotel to leave appliance HEATER
Come in from barren terrain ENTER
Plug is averted, somehow ADVERTISE
Relatively affectionate? BROTHERLY
Cleric loses one of his buildings MINSTER
Crude song heard from pirate CORSAIR
Distant RAF operation FAR
Met up with most plebs at religious building TEMPLE
Hears about ration SHARE
Bird about to move near CRANE
Mix in prison STIR