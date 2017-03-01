Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers March 2nd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic March 2nd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Watch reel about manoeuvre
|CARTWHEEL
|Attorney takes sheep to TV show
|DRAMA
|Croat turned performer
|ACTOR
|Rush last letter to address?
|ZIP
|One’s lowest digit?
|TOE
|Still in the venture
|EVEN
|Search for an animal
|FERRET
|Small sailors become celebrities
|STARS
|Preview new treats
|TASTER
|Race round some land
|ACRE
|Edge of the material
|HEM
|Teacher back in Paris
|SIR
|Second instrument is out of tune
|SHARP
|Follow to the disordered lair
|TRAIL
|Ran through grass with wild hares
|REHEARSED
|Heard a crop produce surprise
|AMAZE
|Catch different part
|TRAP
|Erica gets hotel to leave appliance
|HEATER
|Come in from barren terrain
|ENTER
|Plug is averted, somehow
|ADVERTISE
|Relatively affectionate?
|BROTHERLY
|Cleric loses one of his buildings
|MINSTER
|Crude song heard from pirate
|CORSAIR
|Distant RAF operation
|FAR
|Met up with most plebs at religious building
|TEMPLE
|Hears about ration
|SHARE
|Bird about to move near
|CRANE
|Mix in prison
|STIR