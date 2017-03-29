Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers March 30th 2017

Clue Solution
Couple allows some bangles BRACELETS
Stumbles on journeys TRIPS
The first mature nonsense TRIPE
Rubbish in statistics TAT
Hitting with container TIN
Managed to catch old horse ROAN
Disclose concerning meat REVEAL
Look for rates review STARE
Giant catches one painter TITIAN
Aunt mad for fish TUNA
More polite with salesman REP
Each experience has it PER
Racket is one problem NOISE
Nowadays have time for a proverb ADAGE
I miss step out, being a cynic PESSIMIST
Tiara broke side dish RAITA
Throw cats out CAST
Landlady’s character LETTER
Fastening in wet conditions TWINE
Saying again about tearing it apart ITERATING
Prisoners let camels out CELLMATES
Aspen is swarming with low plants PANSIES
Fascinated by metal fasteners RIVETED
Rushed out of France RAN
Repast improved by candles TAPERS
People from Tiber, perhaps TRIBE
Our Alsatian has range URALS
Hand friend a thousand PALM