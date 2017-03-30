Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers March 31st 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic March 31st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Crockery has one form of exercise
|PILATES
|Outline is almost exact
|PRECIS
|He’s out in the car
|SLEEPER
|Ties up venue
|SITE
|Enid managed to have a meal
|DINE
|Fellow takes pressure of tree
|MAPLE
|Dismissal of footwear
|BOOT
|Content with endless forest clearing
|GLAD
|Musical girl
|ANNIE
|Metal guide
|LEAD
|A great deal of service
|MASS
|Live in costume
|INHABIT
|Came in to rebuild building
|CINEMA
|Improve dessert with directions
|SWEETEN
|Show contempt for skewer
|SPIT
|No pines around boarding house
|PENSION
|I step out onto slope
|PISTE
|Lies about some land
|ISLE
|Means to declare times
|AVERAGES
|Organised Dorset differently
|SORTED
|Suggest getting personal
|INTIMATE
|Nod back at academic
|DON
|Bandage found on the wall?
|PLASTER
|Gladstone’s son
|LAD
|Graduate offends getting bowls
|BASINS
|City can produce language
|LATIN
|Comic expletive about vermin
|MICE
|Changing fate is quite something
|FEAT