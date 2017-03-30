Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers March 31st 2017

Clue Solution
Crockery has one form of exercise PILATES
Outline is almost exact PRECIS
He’s out in the car SLEEPER
Ties up venue SITE
Enid managed to have a meal DINE
Fellow takes pressure of tree MAPLE
Dismissal of footwear BOOT
Content with endless forest clearing GLAD
Musical girl ANNIE
Metal guide LEAD
A great deal of service MASS
Live in costume INHABIT
Came in to rebuild building CINEMA
Improve dessert with directions SWEETEN
Show contempt for skewer SPIT
No pines around boarding house PENSION
I step out onto slope PISTE
Lies about some land ISLE
Means to declare times AVERAGES
Organised Dorset differently SORTED
Suggest getting personal INTIMATE
Nod back at academic DON
Bandage found on the wall? PLASTER
Gladstone’s son LAD
Graduate offends getting bowls BASINS
City can produce language LATIN
Comic expletive about vermin MICE
Changing fate is quite something FEAT