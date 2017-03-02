Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers March 3rd 2017

Clue Solution
The French husband has space to move LEGROOM
Develop into a vegetable SPROUT
Cook or store bird ROOSTER
Drive pins round SPIN
Metal guide LEAD
Search for a weapon RIFLE
Offences of criminals in Spain SINS
Trio causing upheaval RIOT
Trifling marine officer PETTY
Gather pear was rotten REAP
Pressure too much on small groups of whales PODS
Wishes to reside differently at school DESIRES
Distant handset REMOTE
Chap to set out some apples RUSSETS
New arts supremo TSAR
A donation, for now PRESENT
Left university, free to be sensational LURID
College of note, possibly ETON
Used air and colour around steeple RESPIRED
Give points to alien shop MARKET
Father’s attempts at croissants? PASTRIES
Don’t stand for an untruth LIE
Part of Sofia’s costume debacles FIASCOS
Cut student at work LOP
Small pride displayed by bug SPIDER
Plants developing sores ROSES
Forward in expertise PERT
Navy bird? WREN