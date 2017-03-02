Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers March 3rd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic March 3rd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|The French husband has space to move
|LEGROOM
|Develop into a vegetable
|SPROUT
|Cook or store bird
|ROOSTER
|Drive pins round
|SPIN
|Metal guide
|LEAD
|Search for a weapon
|RIFLE
|Offences of criminals in Spain
|SINS
|Trio causing upheaval
|RIOT
|Trifling marine officer
|PETTY
|Gather pear was rotten
|REAP
|Pressure too much on small groups of whales
|PODS
|Wishes to reside differently at school
|DESIRES
|Distant handset
|REMOTE
|Chap to set out some apples
|RUSSETS
|New arts supremo
|TSAR
|A donation, for now
|PRESENT
|Left university, free to be sensational
|LURID
|College of note, possibly
|ETON
|Used air and colour around steeple
|RESPIRED
|Give points to alien shop
|MARKET
|Father’s attempts at croissants?
|PASTRIES
|Don’t stand for an untruth
|LIE
|Part of Sofia’s costume debacles
|FIASCOS
|Cut student at work
|LOP
|Small pride displayed by bug
|SPIDER
|Plants developing sores
|ROSES
|Forward in expertise
|PERT
|Navy bird?
|WREN