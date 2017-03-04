Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers March 5th 2017

Clue Solution
Reproduced fish pie inside COPIED
Maintain part of castle KEEP
Sharp as a group of detectives ACID
Virginia cannot be unoccupied VACANT
Extra broad WIDE
Give out wrong time EMIT
Mislay sole arrangement LOSE
Not even peculiar ODD
Has turned into tree ASH
Affair around Southeast CASE
Finished six deliveries OVER
Rib broken by English cheese BRIE
Embellished or terribly neat ORNATE
Local man, inwardly peaceful CALM
Dance film REEL
Stop and apprehend ARREST
Report about insurance COVER
Choose an implement PICK
Daughter moved east for days DATES
Fruit for New Zealander KIWI
Chief rioted unexpectedly EDITOR
Beg for new pedal PLEAD
Officers’ room in confusion MESS
Formerly in concert ONCE
Excellent selection CHOICE
Bream changed colour AMBER
Roam around after a smell AROMA
Representative time with book AGENT
Revealing about meat VEAL
Weak sort of leap PALE