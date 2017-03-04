Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers March 5th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic March 5th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Reproduced fish pie inside
|COPIED
|Maintain part of castle
|KEEP
|Sharp as a group of detectives
|ACID
|Virginia cannot be unoccupied
|VACANT
|Extra broad
|WIDE
|Give out wrong time
|EMIT
|Mislay sole arrangement
|LOSE
|Not even peculiar
|ODD
|Has turned into tree
|ASH
|Affair around Southeast
|CASE
|Finished six deliveries
|OVER
|Rib broken by English cheese
|BRIE
|Embellished or terribly neat
|ORNATE
|Local man, inwardly peaceful
|CALM
|Dance film
|REEL
|Stop and apprehend
|ARREST
|Report about insurance
|COVER
|Choose an implement
|PICK
|Daughter moved east for days
|DATES
|Fruit for New Zealander
|KIWI
|Chief rioted unexpectedly
|EDITOR
|Beg for new pedal
|PLEAD
|Officers’ room in confusion
|MESS
|Formerly in concert
|ONCE
|Excellent selection
|CHOICE
|Bream changed colour
|AMBER
|Roam around after a smell
|AROMA
|Representative time with book
|AGENT
|Revealing about meat
|VEAL
|Weak sort of leap
|PALE