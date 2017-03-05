Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers March 6th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic March 6th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Look for rates review
|STARE
|Small squad uses old power
|STEAM
|Wonder inside drawer
|AWE
|Tough girl guide in French street with a penny
|RUGGED
|Gesture to mix gins
|SIGN
|Catch in one trap
|NET
|Gets worried about soldiers a bit
|SEGMENT
|Flour transformed to a repast
|OATMEAL
|British and American transport
|BUS
|Chin-wagging a bit
|INCH
|Pay to get comfortable
|SETTLE
|Nobel’s prize
|OBE
|Famous as a piece of music?
|NOTED
|Bait used on king — fabric printing
|BATIK
|Poor innings carried out at the plant
|SPRINGONION
|Bragged about scrap
|RAG
|Fewer around animal
|EWE
|Former spouse to lie about banishment
|EXILE
|Time to get Kate’s new meal
|MINUTESTEAK
|Border of hedges
|EDGE
|Procure from strange trader
|GET
|Woman from Esher
|SHE
|Set broken leg
|GEL
|Understood diplomacy outside Italy
|TACIT
|In total sobriety as well
|ALSO
|Be on time for wager
|BET
|Draw back from English bishops
|EBB
|Drink of character, say
|TEA