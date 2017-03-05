Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers March 6th 2017

Clue Solution
Look for rates review STARE
Small squad uses old power STEAM
Wonder inside drawer AWE
Tough girl guide in French street with a penny RUGGED
Gesture to mix gins SIGN
Catch in one trap NET
Gets worried about soldiers a bit SEGMENT
Flour transformed to a repast OATMEAL
British and American transport BUS
Chin-wagging a bit INCH
Pay to get comfortable SETTLE
Nobel’s prize OBE
Famous as a piece of music? NOTED
Bait used on king — fabric printing BATIK
Poor innings carried out at the plant SPRINGONION
Bragged about scrap RAG
Fewer around animal EWE
Former spouse to lie about banishment EXILE
Time to get Kate’s new meal MINUTESTEAK
Border of hedges EDGE
Procure from strange trader GET
Woman from Esher SHE
Set broken leg GEL
Understood diplomacy outside Italy TACIT
In total sobriety as well ALSO
Be on time for wager BET
Draw back from English bishops EBB
Drink of character, say TEA