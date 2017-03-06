Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers March 7th 2017

Clue Solution
Holiday in an alcove RECESS
Notice location SPOT
Wickedness in the village EVIL
Hear silent order LISTEN
Clambering around youngster LAMB
Continuing like this before long SOON
Maintain part of the castle KEEP
The golfer’s conceit EGO
His eagerness about the Med, say SEA
Bird in another nest ERNE
Neil upset band LINE
Rewarded quiet assistance PAID
Fellow in odd tie is not limitless FINITE
One’s strangest feature NOSE
Owing to student conflict DUEL
Noise affected result RUSTLE
Souvenir of pure licentiousness RELIC
Throw cats out CAST
Feeling that may be common SENSE
Lois ran to the store SILO
Surface temperature on Mars, say PLANET
Unacceptable to throw a boot TABOO
Honest old writer OPEN
Need to rearrange garden EDEN
Auction takes in solution SALINE
Talked about pressure being pleasant SAPID
Mention freer movement REFER
Round bees, terribly fat OBESE
Lazy-sounding hero IDOL
Flavouring that makes money MINT